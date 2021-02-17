Digimarc (DMRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 32,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,678,437.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,198,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 34,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,491,427.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,333 shares of company stock worth $7,241,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

