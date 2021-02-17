Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $4.06. Digirad shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 125,844 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digirad stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Digirad as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

