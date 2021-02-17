Digital Insurance Token Trading Down 11.3% This Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $882,149.15 and approximately $522.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00508206 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.