Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.15. 15,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,947. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

