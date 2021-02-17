Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 14th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

APPS opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $97.70.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.