DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $388,722.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $23.49 million and $388,722.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.67 or 0.00496654 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00031551 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004653 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.71 or 0.02331277 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

