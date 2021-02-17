Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $97,007.87

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 47.2% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $97,007.87 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,465.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.95 or 0.03541293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00447749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $724.43 or 0.01380786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.56 or 0.00517607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.74 or 0.00470282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00324393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00029457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,983,051 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.