DigitalNote Hits One Day Volume of $239,660.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $239,660.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.95 or 0.00518361 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,029,732,783 coins and its circulating supply is 4,873,216,186 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

