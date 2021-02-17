Digitex City Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.30 or 0.00832789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00027570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00045493 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.76 or 0.04900828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015968 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

