Digitex Futures Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00061840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.80 or 0.00855424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006763 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.91 or 0.05014571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015772 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

DGTX is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.