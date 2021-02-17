Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 108.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Digiwage token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $49,087.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.