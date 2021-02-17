Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Insider Purchases $1,212,335.65 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $534.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

