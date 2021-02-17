Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Truist

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,226. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,590 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,782. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

