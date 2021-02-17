Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Cowen

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. Diodes has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $119,755.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,547.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,590 shares of company stock worth $17,396,782 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.