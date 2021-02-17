Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Cowen

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.
Shares of DIOD opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. Diodes has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $119,755.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,547.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,590 shares of company stock worth $17,396,782 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.