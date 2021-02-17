Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Releases Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $286,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $121,069.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,590 shares of company stock worth $17,396,782. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

