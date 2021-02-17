Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Trading Up 3%

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)’s share price were up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 32,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 43,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.75% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

