Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 5.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 5,353,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,340,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $176,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

