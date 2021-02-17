Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading 0% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 5,423,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,651,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

