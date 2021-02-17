DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

DRTT opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 125,500 shares of company stock worth $291,125. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRTT shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.