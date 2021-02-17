DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (DRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) stock opened at C$3.00 on Wednesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$4.20. The stock has a market cap of C$254.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

