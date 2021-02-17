Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.