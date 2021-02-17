Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as high as C$2.53. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) shares last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 232,430 shares.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.17 million and a P/E ratio of -52.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -442.33%.

In other Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,651.20.

About Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

