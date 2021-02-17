DMarket (DMT) Price Up 39.1% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. DMarket has a market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $16.66 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00063431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.00888981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.42 or 0.05060668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016142 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

