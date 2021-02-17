DMM: Governance Price Hits $0.0811 on Top Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.57 or 0.00855342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00045768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.12 or 0.04925640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00044460 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,516,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,176,670 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

