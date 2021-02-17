(DMM.TO) (TSE:DMM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(DMM.TO) (TSE:DMM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.39. (DMM.TO) shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 20,899 shares trading hands.

(DMM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DMM)

Core Gold Inc, formerly Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc, is a Canada-based gold mining company with operations in southern Ecuador. The Company’s assets are: the Dynasty Goldfield Project, the Zaruma Gold Mine and Mill, as well as the Jerusalem Gold Project located approximately 30 kilometers (km) south of the Fruta del Norte project.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for (DMM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (DMM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.