Doctors Coin Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $153.61 million and $3.01 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00040428 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

