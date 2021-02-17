DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $264.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.31 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.