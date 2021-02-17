Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $4.84. Dogness (International) shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 672,949 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

About Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

