Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.16. 583,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,034,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

