Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,556.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

