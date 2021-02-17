Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Shares of Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 143,472 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £61.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) Company Profile (LON:DPP)

Dominium SA owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.