Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 14th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.49. 11,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,628. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 3.07.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Domo by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Domo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.