Donut Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Donut token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $50,689.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00303249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00082075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00074821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00084625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.26 or 0.00454826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00178692 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

Donut can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

