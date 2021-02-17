DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading Down 6.7%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $194.09 and last traded at $197.87. Approximately 2,009,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,637,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.