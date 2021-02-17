Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE DII.B traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$468.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.40.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
