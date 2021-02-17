Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE DII.B traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$468.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.40.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

