DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Down 10.7%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was down 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 5,807,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,624,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 165,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

