DouYu International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,720 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,269% compared to the typical volume of 637 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

DOYU opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

