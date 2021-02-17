Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $1.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00063004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.67 or 0.00875970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00046754 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.85 or 0.04940562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00032421 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

DRG is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.