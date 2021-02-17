Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Update

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dragon Victory International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. 12,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,105. Dragon Victory International has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

