Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Trading Down 7.5%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 1,653,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 279,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.