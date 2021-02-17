DragonVein (DVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.78 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,352.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $720.19 or 0.01375661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00469171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00035582 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003795 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

