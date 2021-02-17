Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.70

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.70 and traded as high as C$19.79. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$19.39, with a volume of 78,479 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

