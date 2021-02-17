Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRVN) Quiet Period To End on February 24th

Driven Brands’ (NASDAQ:DRVN) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 24th. Driven Brands had issued 31,818,182 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $700,000,004 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Driven Brands’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Driven Brands stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $35.56.

In related news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

