DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 37.9% Higher Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and $6,380.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001715 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

