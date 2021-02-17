Dufry’s (DUFRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DUFRY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dufry in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DUFRY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 227,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,600. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Dufry has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

