Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

