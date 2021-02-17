Dune Network (DUN) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $4,964.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dune Network has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Dune Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00061372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00310369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00083746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00073651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00443621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00175919 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 455,440,356 coins and its circulating supply is 357,880,444 coins. The official website for Dune Network is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

