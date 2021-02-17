Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 50% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 50% against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $64.03 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00061721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00857432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.56 or 0.05029840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015790 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

