Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) (CVE:DYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.14

Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) (CVE:DYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 5594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 million and a P/E ratio of -16.88.

Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) Company Profile (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

