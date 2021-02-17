Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Down 5.1%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.49. 1,217,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 689,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.04.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.31% of Dynatronics worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

